iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Acquired by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 5.7% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $38,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 104.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,747 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.32. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.