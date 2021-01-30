iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,277 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 21.9% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $61,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,197,711,000 after buying an additional 80,728 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,293,000 after acquiring an additional 297,355 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after acquiring an additional 264,597 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,042,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,147,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,461,000 after acquiring an additional 151,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,646,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,624. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.76. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $250.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

