iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NASDAQ:AMCA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NASDAQ:AMCA) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ AMCA opened at $31.32 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41.

