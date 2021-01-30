iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) were up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $24.72. Approximately 150,192,031 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 254% from the average daily volume of 42,383,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,582,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,288,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,421 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12,168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,330,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 469.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 809,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,878,000 after purchasing an additional 667,054 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

