iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 299.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 619.9% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 96,371 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 301.8% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $73.60. The company had a trading volume of 258,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,004. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $78.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.14.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

