iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Position Increased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $121.28 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.68 and a 52 week high of $129.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.17.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

