Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Short Interest Update

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, an increase of 315.7% from the December 31st total of 822,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, CEO Lori A. Woods acquired 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,268.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Isoray in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Isoray in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Isoray in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN ISR traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,173,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,636,025. Isoray has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $148.28 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Isoray will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Isoray in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Isoray in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Dawson James lowered Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.19.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

