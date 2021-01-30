Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ISR. Dawson James downgraded shares of Isoray from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Isoray in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Isoray in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.19.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISR opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Isoray has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $148.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Isoray will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lori A. Woods purchased 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,268.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Isoray in the third quarter worth $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Isoray in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Isoray in the third quarter worth $47,000. 7.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Isoray Company Profile

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

