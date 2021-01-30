Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 107.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Itron were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 22.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 286.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

ITRI opened at $86.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.10 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.60. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $108.89.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $540.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,082 shares in the company, valued at $711,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,457 shares of company stock valued at $197,291 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

