IXT Tops One Day Volume of $234.00 (IXT)

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. IXT has a total market cap of $269,909.56 and $234.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IXT has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One IXT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IXT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00069449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.72 or 0.00908864 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00053088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,496.65 or 0.04377685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00028253 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018422 BTC.

IXT Token Profile

IXT is a token. It launched on July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech. The official website for IXT is www.ixt.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

IXT Token Trading

IXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.