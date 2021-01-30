J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Shares of JSAIY traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 14,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,257. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $14.12.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.