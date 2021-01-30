Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

Several research analysts have commented on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,991,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,236 shares of company stock worth $5,223,057. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Jabil by 772.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Jabil by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Jabil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 137,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBL stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $46.18.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jabil will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

