Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stake Lessened by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,883 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Jabil by 27,650.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 124.8% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 168.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JBL opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $46.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.18.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $455,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,712,601.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 3,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $163,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,236 shares of company stock worth $5,223,057 over the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

