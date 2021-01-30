Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 439,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $71,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock opened at $144.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.50.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

