James Halstead plc (JHD.L) (LON:JHD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $492.59

James Halstead plc (JHD.L) (LON:JHD)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $492.59 and traded as low as $480.00. James Halstead plc (JHD.L) shares last traded at $492.00, with a volume of 49,071 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 492.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 492.46. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00.

About James Halstead plc (JHD.L) (LON:JHD)

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

