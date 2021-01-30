James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 6,300 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1,309.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $543.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $566.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.87, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total value of $821,522.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $401,842.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.48.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

