James Investment Research Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 501.9% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 37,640 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 272,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,314,000 after buying an additional 25,948 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 993,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,272,000 after buying an additional 210,304 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of MRK opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

