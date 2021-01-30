James Investment Research Inc. Invests $2.27 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Danaher by 3.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Danaher by 15.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Danaher by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth $7,973,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth $833,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.38.

Shares of DHR opened at $237.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

