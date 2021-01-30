James Investment Research Inc. Sells 12,051 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,051 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.2% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 27,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,451,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,397,000 after buying an additional 35,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $604,000.

VCLT stock opened at $107.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.98. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.18 and a twelve month high of $113.29.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

