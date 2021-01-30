James Investment Research Inc. Sells 31,180 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,180 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 294.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615,896 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,594,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,969,000 after acquiring an additional 81,911 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,047,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,965,000 after acquiring an additional 292,871 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,265,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,910,000 after acquiring an additional 113,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 4.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,723,000 after buying an additional 58,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $120,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,900 shares of company stock worth $1,513,687. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN opened at $53.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CIEN. Vertical Research began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.97.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

