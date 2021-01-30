James Investment Research Inc. Sells 3,447 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWY. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after acquiring an additional 37,968 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,765,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 150.2% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $88.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.47. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $96.30.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

