James Investment Research Inc. Sells 4,038 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,863,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,931,000 after purchasing an additional 331,712 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,606,000 after purchasing an additional 325,941 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,106,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,571,000 after purchasing an additional 28,634 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,142,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,604,000 after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 884,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,194,000 after purchasing an additional 45,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.57.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ETR opened at $95.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.50. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.37%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

