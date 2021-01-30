Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 4,859 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $2,723,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total transaction of $78,387.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total value of $4,946,886.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,624.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,463 shares of company stock valued at $19,609,509. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stephens started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.88.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $248.53 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $268.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.54 and its 200 day moving average is $238.61. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

