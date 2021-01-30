Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,945 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. FMR LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 34.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,873 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 70.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at about $451,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $182.35 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $222.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.46, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.15.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $178.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $5,229,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $587,327.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 243,971 shares in the company, valued at $24,155,568.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,853 shares of company stock worth $37,435,421. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. 140166 downgraded Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

