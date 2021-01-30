Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 4.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 8.1% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 152.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

RACE stock opened at $208.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $127.73 and a 52-week high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on RACE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

