Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,913 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000.

BATS:PAVE opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

