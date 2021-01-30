Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.01 Million Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

ALXN opened at $153.33 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.21.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALXN. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

