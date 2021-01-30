Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.12 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,262,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,757,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,591,000 after purchasing an additional 524,179 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,192,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,457,000 after purchasing an additional 204,982 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,615,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,408,000 after purchasing an additional 81,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,433,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,099,000 after purchasing an additional 649,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.82.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $82.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $92.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.21.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $27,069.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,109.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $1,023,677.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,027 shares in the company, valued at $9,165,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,133 shares of company stock valued at $25,683,545 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

