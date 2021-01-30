Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.70 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,277 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,844,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,549,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,770,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 119,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,006,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,944.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,133.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,898.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,290.03. The firm has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. Booking’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $45.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,942.73.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.