Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.85 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $392.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

