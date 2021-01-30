Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $7,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,386,000 after buying an additional 48,275 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 400.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,568,000 after buying an additional 41,982 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 405.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,161,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 871,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,877,000 after buying an additional 26,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 175.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 21,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total transaction of $595,516.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $505,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,102 shares of company stock worth $1,359,584. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.20.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $302.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $363.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $330.62 and its 200 day moving average is $335.77. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

