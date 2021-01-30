Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,639. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $89.52 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

