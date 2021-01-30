Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $542,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSM stock opened at $121.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.13 and its 200 day moving average is $92.13. The stock has a market cap of $630.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $136.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Several research firms have commented on TSM. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. 140166 reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

