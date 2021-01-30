Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Short Interest Update

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Japan Airport Terminal stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.32. 3,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384. Japan Airport Terminal has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01.

About Japan Airport Terminal

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the management of passenger terminal buildings in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The company constructs, manages, and operates domestic passenger terminal buildings; rents offices, stores, and other facilities to airline companies and airport concessionaires; and operates and manages parking lots.

