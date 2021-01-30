Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JAR.L) (LON:JAR) Shares Gap Down to $62.50

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JAR.L) (LON:JAR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.50, but opened at $57.80. Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JAR.L) shares last traded at $57.72, with a volume of 1,085 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £458.87 million and a PE ratio of -120.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 62.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 186.16.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JAR.L) Company Profile (LON:JAR)

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the insurance brokerage, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

