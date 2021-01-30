Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $162.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $177.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.39.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $155.50 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $171.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.25.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $145,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,064,153.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 9,929 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.72, for a total transaction of $1,456,782.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,297.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,079 shares of company stock worth $3,812,981. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,595,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,042,000 after acquiring an additional 94,313 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,180.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,270 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,809,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $714,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

