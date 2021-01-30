JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in JD.com by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD stock opened at $88.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $101.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.52.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.18.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

