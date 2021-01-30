JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory trimmed its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JD. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of JD.com by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in JD.com by 71.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.69. 10,855,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,453,233. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their target price on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.18.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

