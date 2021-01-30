JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L)’s (JD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) (LON:JD) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 892 ($11.65).

LON JD opened at GBX 747 ($9.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.94. JD Sports Fashion plc has a 1-year low of GBX 274.70 ($3.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 923.20 ($12.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 823.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 766.49.

JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

