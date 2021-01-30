JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Short Interest Update

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 3,850.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDDSF opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $11.75.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

