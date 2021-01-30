Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 8,333 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $712,388.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares in the company, valued at $25,979,128.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $133,155.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.25 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $476.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

