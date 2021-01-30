Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for J & J Snack Foods in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $152.66 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $176.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.21%.

In related news, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total value of $1,275,360.00. Also, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $810,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,093. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 928,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,036,000 after acquiring an additional 168,410 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 32.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 341,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,463,000 after purchasing an additional 84,390 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 36.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 257,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,552,000 after purchasing an additional 68,270 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth about $7,919,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 37,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

