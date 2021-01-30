Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now anticipates that the healthcare product maker will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

NYSE ABT opened at $123.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $219.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $124.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 21,010 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,169 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 28,858 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

