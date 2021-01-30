Jefferies Financial Group Increases Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target to $40.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CALX. TheStreet upgraded Calix from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities lowered Calix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Calix presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.41.

Get Calix alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $30.20 on Friday. Calix has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 215.71 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 20,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Calix during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,921,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 347,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 88,308 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $707,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.