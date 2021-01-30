Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) to Underperform

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Randstad’s FY2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

OTCMKTS:RANJY opened at $31.13 on Thursday. Randstad has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

