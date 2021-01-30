Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €115.00 Price Target for Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SY1. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Symrise AG (SY1.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €108.93 ($128.16).

FRA:SY1 opened at €102.70 ($120.82) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €105.51 and a 200-day moving average of €110.09. Symrise AG has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG (SY1.F) Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

