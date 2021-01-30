Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of YETI in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for YETI’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen upped their price target on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on YETI from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.20.

YETI opened at $65.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.69. YETI has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 84.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.86 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in YETI during the third quarter worth $109,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total value of $745,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,985.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $1,478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,745 shares in the company, valued at $24,814,912.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,368 shares of company stock valued at $17,449,877. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

