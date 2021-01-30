Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Warburg Research set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €26.86 ($31.60).

Shares of ETR JEN opened at €28.60 ($33.65) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93. Jenoptik AG has a 12 month low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a 12 month high of €28.96 ($34.07). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €23.81.

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

