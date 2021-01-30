JJJ Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 243.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock opened at $155.00 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Barclays raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.