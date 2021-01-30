John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.32

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.32 and traded as high as $31.83. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $30.78, with a volume of 46,895 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average is $25.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTO. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $38,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 6,333.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 16,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

